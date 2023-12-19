Alpine County recognized for achievement in post-fire recovery, disaster relief efforts 

ALPINE COUNTY, Calif. – Alpine County proudly acknowledges the dedicated efforts and commitment of Clint Celio, State & Private Forestry Project Manager, JT Chevallier, Economic Development Director & State & Private Forestry Program Manager, and Matt Setty, Permitting and Project Implementer (NV Environmental), for their contribution in receiving the US Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region 5 Forester’s Award for Post-Fire Recovery and Disaster Relief.

This recognition celebrates the hard work carried out by a dedicated team in partnership with the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Carson Ranger District, culminating in the establishment of the Emergency Forest Restoration Team. Under their leadership, this team is effectively administering $1.8 million in grant funding dedicated to private land restoration and recovery in the aftermath of the devastating Tamarack Fire.

L to R: Matthew Zumstein, Matt Setty, JT Chevallier, Clint Celio, Annabelle Monti Provided

The collaboration and unwavering dedication of the team has been instrumental in navigating the complexities of post-fire rehabilitation, ensuring swift and impactful recovery efforts across Alpine County and its surrounding areas.

The success of this endeavor would not have been possible without the expertise and support of Annabelle Monti & Matthew Zumstein from the US Forest Service Carson Ranger District Region 4 and Dana Walsh from the US Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region 5.