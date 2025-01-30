Alpine County Sheriff’s Office announces arrest in Bear Valley
BEAR VALLEY, Calif. – On Sunday, January 26, at about 1:39 a.m. hours, Alpine County Sheriff’s Office Deputies from the Bear Valley Substation responded to a medical aid near the Condo Bear Condos. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transported an individual who had sustained life-threatening injuries to a nearby hospital.
Upon further investigation, it was determined the individual was a victim of a brutal physical assault.
Additionally, the suspect was identified as Jorden James Gaestel.
On 01/28/2025, case investigators interviewed Gaestel. At the conclusion of the interview, Gaestel was arrested for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and mayhem.
Gaestel was transported to the El Dorado County Jail in South Lake Tahoe, where he was booked on the above charges.
The victim remains in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.
Authored By: Sergeant Taylor Green #738
Reviewed By: Sergeant Jesse McKone #792
