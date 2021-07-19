Alpine, El Dorado sheriff’s offices offer evacuation help

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Local authorities are offering help for those in the evacuation areas of Blue Lakes Road and Mesa Vista area due to the Tamarack Fire.

Alpine County Sheriff’s Office and El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office through 8 p.m. on Monday are providing escorts for residents located in the evacuation area to secure pets, papers and emergency items.

Those interested should go to Mad Dog Café located at 290 Old Pony Express Way in Markleeville.

Additional escorts on future dates will be determined by fire activity, said a press release.

For more information, contact ACSO Public Information Officer JT Chevalier at 530-721-1339.





An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center located at 1329 Waterloo Ln. in Gardnerville.

Officials recommend that any evacuees needing shelter, food or supplies go to the location and register. Additionally, anyone looking for information on evacuees should check in at the registration desk.

Anyone interested in providing financial assistance for fire victims and recovery can visit http://www.gofundme.com/f/tamarack-fire-assistance .

Donations are being made through the Alpine County Chamber of Commerce. As of Monday evening, the fund sat at $6,270 of a $10,000 goal.