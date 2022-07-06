Alpine Family Practice providers join Barton, services expanded in Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health has added Dr. Patrick Martin, Dr. Allison Monroe, and Abigail Haskell, PA-C, of Alpine Family Practice to its network of care providers.

This addition ensures new and existing patients are connected to a stronger continuum of care with more access to health services right here in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

“We are pleased to welcome the Alpine Family Practice team of care providers to our health system,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Wonnacott. “Their integrity and high quality of care aligns with Barton’s values and will further enrich our commitment to excellence. We look forward to extending Barton’s promise of exceptional care through these new providers, ensuring families and individuals have the greatest possible access to healthcare.”

Now called Barton Primary Care, Fourth Street, Martin, Monroe and Haskell will continue to see patients in the current location at 1108 Fourth Street with no interruption of care and no action needed by existing patients. In addition, Barton Primary Care, Fourth Street will welcome a new physician in August.

“As the needs of our community continue to evolve, our transition to the Barton Health system is an exciting development for all. Patients will receive the same high quality care they’ve come to expect from our practice, with the added benefit of seamless connection to many other services, locations, and specialists within the healthcare network,” said Dr. Monroe. “We look forward to caring for local families over many years to come.”

Barton Primary Care providers specialize in comprehensive healthcare for individuals and families across all ages and genders. Barton Health incorporates a Patient-Centered Medical Home approach to primary care. This is not a place, but a partnership between our patients and their Barton Health primary care team. For more information, visit BartonHealth.org/PrimaryCare .