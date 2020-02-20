Alter Bridge brings hard rock to Stateline on Friday

Alter Bridge performs at Stateline this weekend.

Provided / Dan Sturgess

If you go ... What: Alter Bridge When: 8 p.m., Friday Feb. 21 Where: MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa (55 Hwy 50 Stateline) Tickets: $45 Info: www.alterbridge.com

American hard rock band, Alter Bridge, will be performing this Friday at MontBleu Resort and Casino & Spa Showroom.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Feb. 21, the band that is made made up of from original members of Creed, Mark Tremonti and Scott Phillips, will hit the stage.

They recently released their sixth studio album “Walk the Sky” in October 2019.

Alter Bridge can be classified as hard rock, alternative and progressive metal with their range of style throughout their music.

The band formed in 2004 after the original band Creed broke up and originated out of Orlando, Florida.

Band members include bassist Brian Marshall, guitarist Tremonti, vocalist Myles Kennedy, and drummer Phillips.

The band has received prominence from reaching No. 5 on the Billboard 200 with their, “One Day Remains” album in 2004. The Recording Industry Association of America also certified the album gold.

Since then, their success has been growing. The “Walk the Sky” Tour 2020 will be touring around the country.

Alter Bridge will be performing with special guest, songwriter and musician Clint Lowery.

This show is for ages 21 and older.

Tickets to the show are $45 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.