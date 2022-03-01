Alterra to invest $344 million which includes gondola at Palisades Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Alterra Mountain Company on Monday announced plans to invest $344 million in capital improvements for next winter which includes the base-to-base gondola at Palisades Tahoe being ready in time to haul riders across two resorts.

The improvements also include replacing to key lifts at Mammoth Mountain

A news release from Alterrra said it has invested over $1 billion in its 15 North American resorts over the past five years, which almost doubles the original financial commitment of $555 million over five years announced when the company was formed in 2018.

The $65 million base-to-base gondola at Palisades Tahoe is expected to be complete by next winter and will transport skiers to Alpine Meadows making it easier to enjoy both mountains in a single day. When connected, Alterra said Palisades Tahoe will become the third largest ski area in North America.

The 16-minute gondola ride will take skiers and riders between the two base areas.





Alterra said it is the first gondola of its kind in North America, with four terminals connecting two base areas via a climb of nearly 2,000 vertical feet, offering panoramic views of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada.

In the summer, work will begin to replace the Canyon Express and Broadway Express chairlifts at the main lodge.

The new high-speed six-pack lifts are planned to debut in winter 23/24. In addition, Mammoth will initiate a multi-year upgrade at Woolly’s Adventure Summit by re-orienting, expanding, and lengthening the tube runs and installing a summer tubing surface for year-round fun. Future phases will include the installation of one of the longest mountain coasters in North America and the addition of adventure ropes courses and a permanent base lodge with food and beverage services. When complete, Woolly’s will become a year-round adventure center with a variety of activities for kids of all ages. Mammoth will also begin a multi-year snowmaking enhancement program that includes higher efficiency equipment to open more terrain faster in the early season.