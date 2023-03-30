American Century Championship tickets go on sale Saturday; New celebrities announced

STATELINE, Nev. — Tickets go on sale this weekend for the 34th annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament and three newcomers have been announced to go along with several veterans of the Lake Tahoe event.

Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams will make his first appearance at Edgewood Tahoe Resort as will Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and stand up comedian Nate Bargatze.

Early commitments for the tournament, which takes place from Wednesday, July 12, through Sunday, July 16, include longtime favorites, including 3-time champ Tony Romo, who won last year, Charles Barkley, Justin Timberlake, Larry the Cable Guy, Ray Romano, Jerry Rice, Steve Young and Robbie Gould.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 1, and are $30 for Wednesday and Thursdays, great days to interact with the celebrities, and $40 Friday through Saturday for the tournament.

A Grounds Pass is available for $125 which is good for all days, but limited quantities are available and there’s a maximum of four per transaction.

Active duty, reservists, National Guard, military retirees and veterans receive one complimentary ticket and one complimentary guest ticket for either Wednesday, July 12, or Thursday, July 13.

Also for this year, to celebrate sponsoring the tournament for 25 years, American Century Investments will offer four monthly contests in lead up to the event, each on the 25th of the month, and will give away a pair of tickets. Follow them on Instagram, @ACChampionship, for details.

Guests should bring ticket confirmation with QR code either printed, or on your phone, for admission at the main spectator entrance of Edgewood.

Gate Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

There is a no re-entry policy with a daily ticket. All tickets are non-refundable.

Free Bike Valet will be provided by Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition.

One child 10-years-old and younger receives free admission with a paid adult.

With a purse of $600,000 and network television exposure, the ACC is the most prestigious and richest celebrity tournament in golf.

For more information, visit https://americancenturychampionship.com .

For guest information, call 775-588-4591 or visit http://www.VisitLakeTahoe.com .