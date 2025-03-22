American Century Championship tickets on sale April 1

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Tickets for the 36th annual American Century Championship, celebrity golf’s leading tournament with more than 80 sports and entertainment superstars, go on sale online, April 1.

Daily Grounds Tickets, and week-long Grounds Badges for the July 9-13 tournament will be available online beginning at midnight, April 1 at: http://www.eventbrite.com (Link becomes active on April 1 and tickets are only available online through the official American Century Championship channel.)

Tickets for Wednesday’s and Thursday’s Celebrity-Amateur play are $40 each day with Tournament rounds Friday, Saturday and Sunday at $50 daily. A Grounds Badge for all five days – Wednesday through Sunday – is just $150. The number of daily tickets is limited with Friday/Saturday sellouts typical, so fans are encouraged to act now to secure their spot among the stars. All ticket purchases will be online in advance – same day tickets will not be available at the gate.

For active duty and retired veterans, a limited supply of complimentary tickets for one person plus a guest for either Wednesday or Thursday rounds is also available beginning April 1, two tickets maximum. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-american-century-celebrity-golf-tournament-at-edgewood-tahoe-tickets-1055210806929 for instructions.

The tournament will feature sports stars including Hall of Famers from the NFL, NBA and MLB, active and retired players, and Hollywood actors, comedians and entertainers. The three-day, 54-hole event includes a $750,000 purse, with $150,000 going to the winner, plus a charity component for local and national non-profits.

South Shore’s most popular special event has received early player commitments from fan favorites Charles Barkley, Tony Romo, Travis and Jason Kelce, Colin Jost, Miles Teller, Ray Romano, Nate Bargatze, Larry the Cable Guy and Jack Wagner, who along with Jim McMahon are the only two players who’ve competed in every tournament.

Current NFL stars feature 2024 MVP Josh Allen, first timer George Kittle of the Forty Niners, Aaron Rodgers, Baker Mayfield, Davante Adams, Kyle Juszczyk, Adam Thielen, Trevor Lawrence, Derek Carr, Matt Ryan and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. Hall of Famers feature Jerry Rice, Steve Young, John Elway, Emmitt Smith, Marcus Allen, Charles Woodson, Tim Brown, Brian Urlacher, DeMarcus Ware and Dwight Freeney.

Defending champion and two-time winner Mardy Fish is back along with top players Annika Sorenstam, Joe Pavelski, the former Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks star, MLB Hall of Famer John Smoltz, former Red Sox pitcher Derek Lowe and NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen. Retired MLB superstars feature Alex Rodriguez, Albert Pujols, Hall of Famer Joe Maurer, Kevin Millar, Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley.

As the celebrity field expands, fans can follow American Century Championship’s social channels for announcements as well as a current list of participants: americancenturychampionship.com .

The 2025 American Century Championship will utilize the Modified Stableford format whereby points are awarded by score per hole.

American Century Investments, the title sponsor of the championship since 1999, continues its role in partnership with NBC Sports, the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course and the South Tahoe community.

On-site events include Korbel’s Long Drive Competition on Thursday, July 10 at hole 16; the annual Korbel Hole-in-One contest on the 155-yard 17th hole, Friday, July 12; Mastercraft Boats offers a boat for an ace on No. 12, Friday through Sunday (Tim Brown, the former Raiders wide receiver, cruised home last year towing a $330,000 model); American Century Investments offers $1 million for an ace on No. 17 during the three competitive rounds split with the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, and Travis Mathew provides giveaways, interactive games and items for purchase. For a list of all 2025 tournament sponsors: americancenturychampionship.com .

Since its inception in 1990, the American Century Championship has donated more than $8 million to local and national non-profits.

For the latest details, photos, celebrity tweets use #ACCgolf and follow @ACChampionship on Twitter and Instagram , and Facebook . For tournament information and updates: AmericanCenturyChampionship .

For destination information, accommodations, and events explore: VisitLakeTahoe , or call 1-800-288-2463. Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , Instagram use #VisitLakeTahoe to share posts.