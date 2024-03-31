American Century Championship tickets on sale April 1

STATELINE, Nev. – Tickets for the 35th annual American Century Championship, South Lake Tahoe’s celebrity golf tournament and must see summer party featuring sports and entertainment superstars, go on sale online, April 1. https://americancenturychampionship.com/ .

Daily Grounds Tickets, and week-long Grounds Badges for the July 10-14 tournament will be available online beginning at midnight, April 1 at: http://www.eventbrite.com (Link becomes active on April 1 and tickets are only available online through the official American Century Championship channel.)

Tickets for Wednesday’s practice round and Thursday’s Celebrity-Amateur are $40 each day; with Tournament rounds Friday, Saturday and Sunday at $50 daily. A Grounds Badge for all five days – Wednesday through Sunday, is just $150. With a limited number of tickets available, fans are encouraged to act now to secure their spot among the stars. All ticket purchases will be online – with no tickets available at the gate.

For active duty and retired veterans, a limited supply of complimentary tickets for one person plus a guest for either Wednesday or Thursday rounds is also available, two tickets maximum. Visit acc.spinzo.com for instructions.

The celebrity golf tournament is South Shore’s largest special event, televised on NBC Sports. Early player commitments for the wildly popular event include longtime favorites Charles Barkley, Tony Romo, Colin Jost, Miles Teller, Larry the Cable Guy, Joe Pavelski, Mardy Fish, Rob Riggle, Ray Romano and Northern California sports stars Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr, Charles Woodson, and Robbie Gould. Follow American Century Championship’s social channels for announcements as well as a current list of participants: americancenturychampionship.com .

The tournament will feature more than 80 sports stars including Hall of Famers from the NFL, NBA and MLB, active and retired players and Hollywood actors, comedians and entertainers. The three-day, 54-hole event includes a $600,000 purse, with $125,000 going to the winner, plus a charity component for local and national non-profits.

The tournament’s format and setting perfectly complement the informal Tahoe vibe, with players and gallery enjoying beachfront and mountain views between the action. Boats line the stretch of the course along the par 3, 17th hole, bringing a party atmosphere. Spectators directly along the green enjoy good-natured bantering with the players as they shoot free throws at the temporary basketball hoop adjacent to the tee box and toss footballs and souvenirs to fans.

The 2024 American Century Championship will utilize the Modified Stableford format whereby points are awarded by score per hole. Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, a George Fazio design, has been rated by Golf Digest Magazine as one of “America’s Top 100 Golf Courses.”

American Century Investments, the title sponsor of the championship since 1999, continues its role in partnership with NBC Sports, theLake Tahoe Visitors Authority, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course and the South Tahoe community. On site events include Korbel’s Long Drive Competition on Thursday, July 11 at hole 16; annual Korbel Hole-in-One contest on the 155-yard 17th hole, Friday, July 12; Mastercraft Boats offers a boat for an ace on No. 12, Friday through Sunday, and Travis Mathew provides giveaways, interactive games and items for purchase. For all 2024 tournament sponsors: americancenturychampionship.com .

Since its inception in 1990, the American Century Championship has donated more than $7 million to local and national non-profits.

For the latest details, photos, celebrity tweets use #ACCgolf and follow @ACChampionship on Twitter and Instagram , and Facebook . For tournament information and updates: AmericanCenturyChampionship .