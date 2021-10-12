American Dream Home comes to South Lake Tahoe, show airs Tuesday night

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Residents of South Lake Tahoe might see their backyards on their TV screens Tuesday night when FOX’s American Dream Home airs on FOX Business Network.

The show, which began airing on Tuesdays at 5 and 5:30 p.m. in September and is hosted by Cheryl Casone, will feature a beautiful South Lake Tahoe home, along with a couple that began as restaurant servers in their early twenties.

“They would literally come home at night and put all of their tips into a jar. An actual tip jar,” said Casone. “They knew in their youth they wanted to eventually own a home. That was their dream. They are older now, with three kids, and although they moved into other areas for work, their dream never changed: own a home in Lake Tahoe.”

One of the beautiful South Lake Tahoe homes featured on tonight’s episode.

Provided/FOX Business Network

The episode will follow the journey of the new homeowners and their family, going through the specifics of what exactly they wanted in their dream home. The show has only been on for a little over a month, but through this episode, will show viewers the competitive nature of real estate in the basin.

Casone, who has been coming to Lake Tahoe since she was a reporter at KRON4 News in San Francisco, knew Tahoe would always be an ideal place for anyone who enjoys the great outdoors.

“I knew then, and know now,” said Casone, “that when it comes to an area to buy a second or even primary residence, the entire Lake Tahoe region is at the top of my list. That is why the housing market is soaring to new records. Of course, that is great news if you want to sell, but it makes buying there right now pretty tricky. That’s why we jumped at the chance to film there for American Dream Home.”

Another home featured on tonight’s episode, which follows former food service workers who saved up for their dream home.

Provided/FOX Business Network

A major theme throughout the show is that even though home prices have begun to soar in the last few years, families and couples everywhere can still attain their dream home. The South Lake Tahoe family featured tonight had a specific list of the things most important to them in a home, such as number of bedrooms, front yard space, and overall acreage, but were confident in their chances at finding their home.

“You have to watch the episode to find out which home they chose,” said Casone.

When looking for a dream home, Casone said there are a few good tips in order to get everything you want out of your next investment.

“My advice,” said Casone. “Know your budget. But more importantly, know what you ‘must have’ in the home. I recommend writing down three ‘non-negotiables.’ These are things any home you look at must have. It will save you a lot of time, and when you finally walk into your dream home, you will just know. It’s a feeling. An ‘ah-ha’ moment. Don’t let the experts over-complicate your home search. This is your life, this is your family, this is for you. Don’t overthink it in the end or get talked into something that doesn’t check all the boxes.”

For more information about American Dream Home, visit nation.foxnews.com/american-dream-home . The episode will be available for viewing on FOX Nation the day after the show airs.