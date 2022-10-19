American Legion celebrates 28 years of hosting farmers market
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Last week, organizers Jim and Lois Coalwell and American Legion Post 795 members celebrated the conclusion of the 28th year of the South Lake Tahoe Farmers Market.
“We wish to thank Jim and Lois for their generosity and support for Post 795,” said American Legion Auxiliary Secretary, Sandy McKnight. “Together we’ve coordinated nearly three decades of produce sales and more for our community. We look forward to next year.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.