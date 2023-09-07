American Legion continues to fundraise, asks for community’s support

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – American Legion Post 795, also known as “Stella Van Dyke Johnson,” has been continuing business as usual despite the stress of needing to raise roughly $90K dollars for the building’s new roof ahead of the upcoming winter season. Currently, the American Legion Post is still about $30K away from their goal, according to their commander.

Commander Tom Millham told the Tribune it’s been 30 years since the last repairs were made, which means the sheathing beneath the shingles may need extensive work which cannot be assessed until the work begins.

The Legion’s roof collapsed in the 1960s due to excessive snowload. With the not-so-distant memory of roofs crashing down all around the Basin just last year, the time clock is running out if the post wants to avoid repeating history.

Millham told the Tribune, service is in their very nature and to be able to continue to fulfill their mantra of “veterans serving veterans,” they are working hard to do necessary renovations.

American Legion Post 795 Commander Tom Millham honoring our veterans. Provided

If a veteran comes into town and has any kind of need, the post is a base where vets can get help, according to the commander, anything from a flat tire, a meal, or a place to stay. They don’t even need to be members.

While the Legion always is offering a hand up to others, this time the shoe is on the other foot and are asking for the community to give them a hand up.

“They need to also repair their existing bathrooms and landscaping but the roof is paramount so they can get their insurance reinstated,” said local Howie Nave, comedian and radio host.

He added that Post 795 has been raising funds for months with rummage sales and events including the Raise the Roof Fundraiser that was held at the end of August.

The next event is to take place in honor and remembrance of the victims of 9/11. The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sep. 11, 2023, at the American Legion Hall. Light refreshments will be served.

The ceremony is open to the public. The community is invited to join members of the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, and the Sons of the American Legion.

“Everyone is welcome to join local veterans at the American Legion Hall in South Lake Tahoe for a remembrance ceremony to pay tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack on Sep. 11, 2001,” said Commander Millham. “It’s important to continue to remember the innocent victims and first responders who died on that terrible day along with the brave men and women who continue the fight for freedom every day.”

The ceremony will also honor local first responders who serve our communities every day, selflessly protect our citizens, and dedicate their lives to preserving freedom and democracy.

For more information about the 9/11 ceremony, contact Post 795 Commander Millham at 530-308-5215.