American Legion hosting Christmas Cheer

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — American Legion Auxiliary Unit 795 will distribute toys to eligible households for Christmas Cheer from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 19-20.

Christmas Cheer is accepting new, unwrapped toy donations, especially for older children and teens. Organizers recommend warm hats, socks and gloves, hair accessories, beauty products, cosmetics, toiletries, grooming appliances, clothing and gift cards for older children. Toy guns or toy knives are not accepted.

Donations may be dropped off at the American Legion Hall from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday or from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, office hours, at Christmas Cheer.

For eligibility requirements or additional information, call Christmas Cheer at 530-542-4934 or stop by the office at 1120 Third St.

For donation drop off information, call American Legion Auxiliary Secretary, Sandy McKnight at 530-318-3874.