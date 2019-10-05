American Legion hosting community toy drive this weekend in South Lake Tahoe

American Legion hosts toy drive this weekend.

Provided

The American Legion Stella Van Dyke Post 795, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion of South Lake Tahoe will hold their 4th Community Toy Drive at noon Oct. 5 at the American Legion Hall in South Lake Tahoe.

The American Legion is asking people to bring new unwrapped toys (no toy guns or toy knives) or non-perishable food items that will be distributed to local families by the South Lake Tahoe food pantry.

This year, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue will join the fun and be onsite with fire engines and a “Fill the Christmas Cheer Stocking” fundraiser. Christmas Cheer will receive 100 percent of the funds, toys and non-perishable food that is collected.

Anyone who donates during the event will receive one free hotdog.

Additional hot dogs, chips and drinks will available for purchase.

“We need the community’s help to ensure we have enough toys and food to provide a joyful Christmas to local children,” said Christmas Cheer volunteer coordinator, Joanne Shope. “Without the public’s support of the Community Toy Drive, needy children at Lake Tahoe may have no gifts or food on Christmas morning.”

Over the years, Christmas Cheer has provided thousands of toys and meals to local families and has seen an increase in the number of families in need of assistance.

To donate before or after the Community Toy Drive, call 530-542-4934 or stop by Christmas Cheer on Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1120 3rd Street in South Lake Tahoe.

For information, contact Sandy McKnight at 530-318-3874.