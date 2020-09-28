American Legion hosts annual toy drive for Christmas Cheer

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The American Legion Stella Van Dyke Post 795, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion of South Lake Tahoe will hold their annual Toy Drive from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the American Legion Hall located at 2748 Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to support this Christmas Cheer fundraiser by driving through the parking lot and dropping off new unwrapped toys or non-perishable food items that will be distributed to local families in need during the Christmas holiday. Please, no toy guns or knives, please.

Collection barrels will also be located around South Lake Tahoe. Christmas Cheer receives 100% of the funds, toys and non-perishable food collected.

“This year has been especially tough on local families and we need your help to ensure we have enough toys and food to provide a joyful Christmas to local children,” said Christmas Cheer volunteer coordinator Joanne Shope. “Without the communities’ support, needy children at Lake Tahoe may have no gifts or food on Christmas morning.”

Over the years, Christmas Cheer has provided thousands of toys and meals to local families and has seen an increase in the number of families in need of assistance.

To donate before or after the Toy Drive, call 530-542-4934 or stop by Christmas Cheer on Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 1120 3rd Street.

For more information, contact Sandy McKnight at 530-318-3874.