American Legion hosts Memorial Day ceremony, dinner in South Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Stella Van Dyke Johnson American Legion Post 795 of South Lake Tahoe invites community members, visitors, and their families to join the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion for a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Happy Homestead Cemetery, located at 1261 Johnson Boulevard.

Immediately following the ceremony, everyone is invited to join post members for dinner and live music by “Cash Only” at the American Legion Hall, 2748 Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

Memorial Day honors the brave men and women who gave their lives while serving in the U.S. Military. Originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day became an official federal holiday in 1971, and is observed on the last Monday in May.

For more information about the ceremony or dinner, contact Sandy Mcknight at 530-318-3874.

