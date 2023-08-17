American Legion Post 795 building in disrepair, seeks community support

The American Legion Post 795 celebrated 28 years of farmers markets in 2022.

Provided/Tom Millham

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Aug. 26 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., the American Legion Post 795 will host the “Raise the Roof fundraiser” to reach a lofty goal in order to save their building that will, without funding, fall into disrepair.

An indoor and outdoor block party will provide a barbecue for the community at the cost of $25 per adult, $10 per child under 10, and children under three are free.

Music, barbecue, burgers, hot dogs, side salads, fruit, desserts will be at the gathering, along with horse shoes, corn hole, darts, and a pool table to support the U.S. Veterans American Legion of South Lake Tahoe. Thickets can be purchased at the midtown American Legion location.

According to the U.S. Veterans American Legion website, “American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic Veterans organization. Focusing on service to veterans, service members and communities, the Legion evolved from a group of war-weary veterans of World War I into one of the most influential nonprofit groups in the United States.”

The American Legion Auxiliary is composed of the family members of those men and women who make up each post of the Legion.

While the American Legion Auxiliary holds 4 rummage sales per year bringing in $4,000-$5,000 per sale, the Legion needs more than the projected income to replace nearly the entire building from the roof to the deck, heating and air conditioning, windows and doors, and landscaping; all while paying regular insurance premiums.

“We work hard for it but it’s the main support,” Sandy McKnight, secretary of the American Legion Auxiliary told the Tribune. The volunteers of the Auxiliary have raised $36,000 of the $250,000 needed for all that needs to be accomplished.

After an extraordinary winter, the roof is of the local post’s top priorities and will tally over $50,000 to be completely removed and replaced as well as the deck, landscaping and bathrooms.

McKnight told the Tribune the recurring Tuesday farmers market and doughnut and coffee events are also small additions to the Auxiliary’s income for the American Legion Post.