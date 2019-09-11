American Legion Post 795 hosting September 11th ceremony in South Lake Tahoe

A large American flag hung from the crane of a fire truck during a previous ceremony on Sept. 11.

Claire Cudahy / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Members of American Legion Post 795 and the American Legion Auxiliary invite community members and visitors to join them for a commemorative ceremony to honor the victims and first responders of Sept. 11, 2001.

The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the American Legion Hall, 2748 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, according to a news release. Light refreshments will be served.

This year marks the 18th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon and airline flight takeovers. On Sept. 11, American Legion posts across the country will honor the innocent victims who lost their lives along with American military service personnel who have died in the war against terrorism.

The ceremony will also recognize local emergency service personnel, including firefighters and law enforcement, who have remained resilient throughout the attack on America and who uphold the honor of patriotism every day, according to the release.

The American Legion and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary are actively seeking new members. For information on eligibility requirements, contact Mary Farnham at 530-541-4532 or Bob St. Angelo at 530-541-8788.

For information about the Sept. 11 ceremony, contact Carol Olivas at 530-544-1306.