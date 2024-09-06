American Legion Post 795 hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony 

Stella Van Dyke Johnson American Legion Post 795 of South Lake Tahoe invites the Lake Tahoe community and visitors to join members of the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, and the Sons of the American Legion for a ceremony to remember the victims of September 11, 2001. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. on Wed., Sep. 11, 2024, at the American Legion Hall, 2748 Lake Tahoe Boulevard. Live music will be provided by local favorite, Cash Only Band’s Davin Kangas with soloist, Jill Sharlow. Light refreshments by Tacos Por Favor Catering.

“This year marks the 23rd Anniversary of 9/11,” said Post 795 Commander, Tom Millham. “It’s important to continue to remember the innocent victims and first responders who died on that terrible day along with the brave men and women who continue the fight for freedom every day.”

The ceremony will also honor local first responders who serve our communities every day, selflessly protect our citizens, and dedicate their lives to preserving freedom and democracy. Guest speakers include El Dorado County District V Supervisor, Brooke Laine, City of South Lake Tahoe former Mayor, Cristi Creegan, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Chief, Jim Drennan, and Daughters of the American Revolution Regent, Jini Becktell.

Agencies invited include Lake Valley and Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection Districts, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, El Dorado and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, CAL FIRE and the USDA Forest Service.

Also performing, Bagpiper, Mario DeLallo and South Tahoe High School Bugler, Peter Causing.

For more information about the 9/11 ceremony or about becoming a member of the American Legion, contact Commander Millham at 530-308-5215.