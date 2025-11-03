American Legion Post 795 hosts Veterans Day ceremony

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – American Legion Post 795 of South Lake Tahoe invites community members to join the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, American Legion Riders and Sons of the American Legion in honoring all veterans this Veterans Day. The Veterans Day ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, at the American Legion Hall, 2748 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. Light lunch refreshments and cake will be served.

Formerly Armistice Day, Nov. 11 commemorates the anniversary of the 1918 peace agreement that ended World War I. It’s historically significant that this day is observed on the eleventh hour of the eleventh month of the eleventh day to commemorate when the guns fell silent at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918.

Our local cemetery, Happy Homestead, is the final resting place for more than 700 veterans. American Legion Post 795 members will place American flags on their gravesites to honor them this Veterans Day. Interested volunteers are asked to meet at the cemetery to place the flags on Monday, Nov. 10, beginning at 10 a.m. and on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. to remove the flags. Happy Homestead is located at 1261 Johnson Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.

The American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, American Legion Riders and Sons of the American Legion are actively seeking new members. If interested, please stop by Post 795, or give us a call at 530-541-8788.

For more information on the Veterans Day ceremony, contact American Legion Post 795 Commander, Tom Millham at 530-308-5215 or tmillham@jps.net .