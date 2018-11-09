American Legion Post 795 of South Lake Tahoe hosting Veterans Day ceremony

The American Legion Post 795 of South Lake Tahoe and the American Legion Auxiliary invites residents and visitors to join them in honoring Veterans Day.

The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at the American Legion Hall at 2748 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Refreshments will be served.

"Veterans Day is a time to remember the end of World War I and the brave Americans who served in the war to end all wars," said American Legion Post 795 Commander Matthew Panks. "It's also an opportunity to honor all veterans who continue to serve our country and make sacrifices every day fighting the war on terror in hundreds of locations around the world so we may enjoy our freedom here at home."

For information, contact Carol Olivas at 530-544-1306.