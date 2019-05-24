American Legion Post 795 preparing for Memorial Day ceremony in South Lake Tahoe

American Legion Post 795 of South Lake Tahoe will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Happy Homestead Cemetery, 1261 Johnson Blvd.

Ryan Hoffman / Tribune file photo

American Legion Post 795 of South Lake Tahoe invites residents and visitors to join members of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary in remembering service members who have died.

The Memorial Day ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 27, at Happy Homestead Cemetery, 1261 Johnson Blvd., in South Lake Tahoe.

After the ceremony, the public is invited to join Legion and Auxiliary members for refreshments at the American Legion Hall, 2748 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

Memorial Day honors men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971, according to the American Legion.

In addition to hosting the ceremony, Legion and Auxiliary members will be collecting donations for poppies, which have become a well-known symbol of Memorial Day, throughout Memorial Day weekend. Legion and Auxiliary members will be stationed at Safeway, Grocery Outlet and K-Mart in South Lake Tahoe on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 24-27.

This distribution of the bright red memorial flower to the public is one of the oldest and most widely recognized programs of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Happy Homestead Cemetery is the final resting place to more than 560 veterans. Volunteers are encouraged to help our local veterans group, Vets in Counseling, place American flags at their gravesites on Thursday, May 23. Volunteers are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9 a.m.

For information and to volunteer, contact Carol Olivas at 530-544-1306.