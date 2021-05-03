American Legion reopens, seeks new members, community assistance

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Stella Van Dyke Johnson American Legion Post 795 has reopened and is seeking assistance after struggling through the pandemic.

Members and their guests are welcome once again and community events, including the annual Farmer’s Market, will resume this season.

Post 795 has proudly served the Lake Tahoe community for 75 years but is looking for new members and community assistance.

“We urgently need new members and are looking for community assistance to help us upgrade the building and grounds,” said American Legion Auxiliary President Carol Olivas. “We are hoping that by reaching out to community organizations and contractors we can encourage donations of materials and labor to assist with many needed projects including repaving the parking area, kitchen and bathroom upgrades and general building and grounds maintenance.”

The American Legion Hall was built in the late 1940’s on land donated by the Knox-Johnson family, which inspired the legion post’s name. Back then, the hall was the largest building in South Lake Tahoe and was rented out for community events, such as concerts, talent shows, weddings, cake bakes and more. In 1968, during an epic snow year, half of the building collapsed under the weight of the heavy snow.

Over the years the building has deteriorated and is in desperate need of renovation. Anyone interested in volunteering or donating materials or services, should contact Carol Olivas at 530-544-1306 or 530-307-0132.

Post 795 membership is open to anyone who served in the United States Armed Forces since December 7, 1941 and was honorably discharged, still serving or has family members who served.

For more information on how to become a member of The American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary or Sons of the American Legion, please contact the following Post 795 membership coordinators: American Legion, Bob St. Angelo at 775-588-1295; American Legion Auxiliary, Mary Farnham at 530-541-4532; and Sons of the American Legion, Wayne McKnight at 530-318-3358.

The American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion proudly support and host the following community programs and events: Annual Farmer’s Market, Lake Tahoe Community College RN/LVN Scholarship and Food Pantry, July Fourth Community Barbecue, Daughters of the American Revolution, South Tahoe Little League, local Girl Scout Troops, South Lake Tahoe Police Department K9 Program, Christmas Cheer All Year Community Toy Drive and Toy Distribution, Barton Skilled Nursing Center, the Cancer League of South Lake Tahoe, Advocates for Troubled Juveniles, Food Bank of Northern Nevada distribution, Boys and Girls State, Narcotics Anonymous, Vets in Counseling and coming soon a Service Officer for current and new veteran members.

Post 795 also hosts community ceremonies to celebrate and honor our veterans and first responders on Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Patriot Day (9-11) and Veterans Day. This year, a virtual ceremony will be held on Memorial Day in coordination with our local TV station, Lake Tahoe Television.

The American Legion Hall is available for rental for parties, wedding receptions, birthdays, bar mitzvahs, retirement parties, dances, meetings, community celebrations, concerts and other events. For more information on renting the hall, contact the Facility Manager at 530-541-8788.