American Legion to host Memorial Day ceremony in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Stella Van Dyke Johnson American Legion Post 795 of South Lake Tahoe is inviting everyone to join the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion for a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Happy Homestead Cemetery, located at 1261 Johnson Boulevard.

Immediately following the ceremony, there will be light refreshments and live music by Cash Only at the American Legion Hall, located at 2748 Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

“Memorial Day is an excellent opportunity to support our veterans by honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country,” said Post 795 Commander, Tom Millham. “We hope everyone will show their gratitude and join us for this worthy event.”

Memorial Day honors the brave men and women who gave their lives while serving in the U.S. Military. Originally known as Decoration Day, which began during the Civil War when citizens placed flowers on the graves of those who had been killed in battle. After World War I, it was observed in honor of those who had died in all U.S. wars and the name was changed to Memorial Day. It became an official federal holiday in 1971 and is observed annually on the last Monday in May.

Happy Homestead Cemetery is the final resting place for more than 700 veterans. Volunteers are needed to place American flags at their gravesites starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 26, and to take them down at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

For more information about the ceremony or volunteering to assist with the flags, contact Millham at 530-308-5215.