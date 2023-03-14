American Legion to host St. Patrick’s dinner, fundraiser with live music

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Stella Van Dyke Johnson American Legion Post 795 of South Lake Tahoe invites community members and visitors to attend a fundraiser dinner with live music by Cash Only on Thursday, March 16.

“We encourage everyone to beat the rush and join us for dinner a day early,” said American Legion Auxiliary President Carol Olivas. “This is a wonderful opportunity to meet our members, enjoy an evening of delicious food and live music, and help support Post 795.”

Dinner will be served from 5-8 p.m. and includes corned beef and cabbage, carrots, potatoes, rolls, dessert, and live music by Cash Only for $20 per person. Pre-sale tickets and food “To Go” will be available.

The American Legion Post 795 is holding these fundraisers to raise money for a much-needed roof replacement and other improvements at American Legion Hall.

The American Legion Hall is located at 2748 Lake Tahoe Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe.

For more information, contact Carol Olivas at 530-544-1306.