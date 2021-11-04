American Legion to host Veterans Day celebration

The display will be at the library through December.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The American Legion Stella Van Dyke Johnson Post 795 is celebrating Veterans Day with a ceremony at The American Legion Hall.

The event will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, and will be attended by representatives from South Lake Tahoe City Council, police, fire, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Daughters of the American Revolution, among others.

Veteran Davin Kangas and Jill Shalow will be performing, along with a special bagpipe performance. Local Girl Scouts will be there to hand out flags.

The event will be catered by Tacos Porfavor Catering Truck. There will also be cake and coffee for those with a sweet tooth.

The morning before, at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov 9, the American Legion will be putting flags on all the veterans graves at Happy Homestead. Anyone who would like to help is welcome.

Finally, for the months of November and December, a display is being featured at the South Lake Tahoe Library to honor local veterans, Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Post 795 Auxiliary.

The display was created by American Legion members Monica Porter and Sandy McKnight.

To learn more, call 530-541-8788 or visit the American Legion hall at 2748 Young Street.