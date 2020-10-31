American Pickers coming to California, looking for leads

American Pickers plan to film episodes throughout the area in December.

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team are returning to California. They plan to film episodes of the hit series American Pickers throughout the area in December.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on the History Channel. The show follows Wolfe and Fritz as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Wolfe and Fritz are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

American Pickers is looking for leads. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. facebook: @GotAPick

American Pickers will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC. They plan to be in California this December and will re-schedule if conditions change for the worse.