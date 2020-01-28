American Pickers coming to California, looking for leads

American Pickers stars (from left) Mike Wolfe, Danielle Colby and Frank Fritz.

Provided

Frank and Mike are headed west and looking for leads.

American Pickers, a documentary series that explores the world of antique picking, is coming to California this spring to film episodes for the hit television show.

The TV show follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they hunt through apparent junk piles and old barns for valuable antiques. The two are always on the watch for sizeable, unique collections and learning the stories behind the forgotten relics.

The pickers are looking for leads on interesting people with hidden treasures, or maybe just a neighbor who has a monster pile of bent, rusted, old metal in their backyard.

Should Frank and Mikke find a stash, they could spend nearly the entire day picking.

They only pick private collections, no stores, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.

The Pickers likley won’t hit Lake Tahoe, especially if the snow is still flying, but friends and family in the northern valley would be good targets.

To be considered by American Pickers, send a name, location and description of collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com, call 855-653-7878 (old-rust) or visit them on Facebook at @GotAPick.