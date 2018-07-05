Amplified Summer concert series begins with Alt-Rock Reload at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Go back in time with some of alternative rock's greatest masterminds on Saturday, July 7.

This weekend Hard Rock Hotel & Casino begins its Amplified Summer music series with Alt-Rock Reload, a gig that features performances from Everclear, Fuel, Marcy Playground, Local H and Oleander.

Three of the bands — Everclear, Marcy Playground and Local H — just finished touring together on the Summerland Tour 2018, which made stops in both the United States and Canada.

"The Summerland Tours are all unique; they all have a different kind of feel to them," said Everclear frontman Art Alexakis. "I think this year will be really cool, because it's usually guitar-based, but Marcy Playground is more acoustic-based, yet they still rock in their own way. Local H is just two guys, meanwhile, and they're great, too. So, it's just a different look at '90s alternative this year… different facets of what it's about."

The Alt-Rock Reload is all about emphasizing the genre's greats from the latter 20th century. If you were raised on hits like "Why I'm Here," "Shimmer" and "Bound for the Floor," this is a concert you won't want to miss.

The 5 p.m. show is open to guests of all ages. Tickets range from $45-$189, depending on seat location. Visit http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com to purchase entry and learn more.

Recommended Stories For You

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is located at 50 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

— Lake Tahoe Action