‘An entertainment experience’: Comedian Eric Schwartz in Lake Tahoe for three nights

STATELINE, Nev. – Comedian Eric Schwartz has only visited Lake Tahoe in the winter, and he is admittedly not a cold-weather person. But, he said even if a freak winter storm hits Tahoe this weekend, there are no worries because he “brings the heat.”

Schwartz will be performing for three nights at Blu Nightclub inside Bally’s Lake Tahoe on June 12-14.

Schwartz is a comedic powerhouse, blending musical comedy, pop culture, and razor-sharp wit. He is a musical talent but he told the Tribune that comedy has always been a passion, not a fall-back.

“My style is a lot different than regular stand-up,” said Schwartz. “I like to throw in some surprises. It’s stand-up at its core but it’s definitely an entertainment experience.”

Raised in LA’s melting pot, his journey started with DJing at parties using his Bar Mitzvah money before commanding the mic with laugh-out-loud musical comedy.

He grew up in a Jewish and Mexican home and that mixed identity comes through in everything he does, joking that at home when he was asked to count to ten, he’d start in Hebrew and switch to Spanish halfway through.

“My catchphrase is Shalom Cabron,” said Schwartz.

“I incorporate a lot of cultura (Spanish for culture) into my show, it’s very multicultural,” added Schwartz. He says he wants his shows to be welcoming for everyone.

When he’s not performing, the avid swimmer is looking forward to taking a dip in Lake Tahoe. Schwartz researched the lake and is knowledgeable about the lake’s clarity.

“The purity of Tahoe’s water kind of reminds me of the baldness of my head, it’s like I am exhibiting the pureness on my own head,” Schwartz said. He warns visitors that if they see a shark, it’s actually just his head popping up from the water.

While he’s excited to take a dip, he is always weary of getting eaten by Tahoe Tessie or running into one of the bodies dumped by the mob.

“I’ve heard it’s kind of a dangerous place. It seems like a mountain paradise but then you read a little further,” Schwartz joked.

Visit RenoTahoeComedy.com for more info & to purchase tickets.