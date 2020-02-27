An Evening of Acoustic Music with Guster at Harrah’s

Spend an evening with Guster for a night improv and acoustic music.

Experience a night full of acoustic music and improvisation in the South Shore Room at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, March. 1, with alternative rock band Guster, from Boston.

Guster combines songwriting with comedy.

The band started at Tufts University in 1991. Adam Gardner and Ryan Miller were the founders of the band. In 1999, the band emerged into the mainstream with their album, “Lost and Gone Forever” and first performance in Canada.

Guster’s music appeared on several television shows including Martian Child, Disturbia, and the O.C. “One Man Wrecking Machine” and “Satellite” are some of their popular hit songs.

On Jan. 28, 2019, Guster’s eighth studio album, “Look Alive,” was released. Guster’s music uses several different types of instruments and sounds.

Along with acoustics and traditional percussion drums, they use bongos, violins and cymbals. Guster’s music embodies a free-spirited, lightweight and melody-minded style.

Guster even founded the eco-friendly Campus Conscious Tour that consists of biodiesel buses and wind power powered performances.

Tickets to the show range from $27-136 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.

For more information visit Harrah’s site at http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows.