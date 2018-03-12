‘An Evening with Alexander Hamilton’ at Incline High School

"An Evening with Alexander Hamilton" will be presented 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 14, at Incline High School.

Hal Bidlack, a historical impersonator and scholar, will appear in costume and character of Alexander Hamilton, offering the audience a unique opportunity.

Co-sponsored by the Incline High School Boosters and the Rotary Club of Tahoe-Incline, this event is a fundraiser for the high school's We The People team. Along with the Reno High School team, the Incline High School team of 21 students will represent Nevada in the national We The People constitution debate competition in Washington D.C. in April.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students and are available at the Potlatch or online at http://www.eventbrite/Hamiltonevent 2018.com or at the door. Incline High School is located at 499 Village Blvd. in Incline Village.