An Evening with Railroad Earth Saturday at Crystal Bay Club Casino

Railroad Earth will perform Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Crystal Bay Club

Provided

Spend an evening with Railroad Earth at 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Crystal Bay Club Casino Crown Room.

Railroad Earth is a band that prides themselves in not conforming to a single genre or label in the music scene.

They are a bit of bluegrass, country and rock and roll.

Railroad Earth is made up of six guys who play acoustic instruments together.

They first made a name for themselves when they played at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival and soon after created their first album called “The Black Bear Sessions.”

Railroad Earth now tours around the country and will make a stop on the North Shore.

Railroad Earth also partners with Save The Music Foundation that helps fund an Intro to Music Grant at the 14th Avenue School in Newark, NJ.

After their performance at Crystal Bay there will be an afterparty with Tracorum.

This show and afterparty is for ages 21 and older. Tickets are $44-49 and available at Ticketmaster.com.