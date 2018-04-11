Andy Wirth announces retirement from Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Andy Wirth, president and chief operating officer of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, has announced his pending retirement, according to an email obtained by the Truckee Sun.

“I’m prideful in having worked here at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows over the past eight years having spent the vast majority of that time as the Chief Executive Officer," Wirth wrote. "I look back on these eight years with great pride associated with a great many initiatives, but in particular: the acquisition of Alpine Meadows, the deployment of nearly $100 million in truly transformative capital and advancing the California Express Gondola, a generations-old dream of so many.

“However, above all and most importantly, I’ve enjoyed the time spent with our team at these truly remarkable and legendary mountains.”

Check back with the Truckee Sun for more on this developing story.