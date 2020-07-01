Angel of Tahoe helps break ground on new clubhouse for boys, girls club

The groundbreaking event on Tuesday, June 30, for the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe's new clubhouse.

Provided / Mike Peron

Lisa Maloff, the Angel of Tahoe, on Tuesday, June 30, helped break ground on the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe’s new clubhouse.

Maloff’s donation of $3 million was the catalyst in helping a 30-year dream become a reality. The club said it was delighted that Maloff was able to attend and enjoy a socially distanced ground breaking, assisted by Ricky Reich.

Also in attendance were Terri Arnold, club president, Jeff Tillman, one of the club’s founders and former president, Larry Reilly, president of the Lake Tahoe Unified School District, who provided a 50-year ground lease for the building, Steve Morales, pro-bono project manager and Tom Haen, general contractor and longtime supporter of children’s charities.

“This is a monumental day,” Tillman said. “I and the rest of the board have been working towards having our own building since the club was founded in 1991 and it is incredible to see it finally starting to take shape.”

“We are just so grateful to Lisa,” Arnold said. “She is providing $3 million towards the project and without her help we wouldn’t be starting construction today.”

Other organizations and individuals who have been extremely helpful to the project are Hillary Roverud from the city of South Lake Tahoe, TRPA and all the local contractors and agencies who have provided project support and donated time.

“This is going to be a building for community kids, funded by the community and built by the community,” said Jude Wood, executive director. “We are hiring locally as much as possible for the construction, and love the idea that Lisa’s gift, and all the other donations, will be helping support the South Shore region in multiple ways.”

Steve Morales, who is donating his years of experience in managing projects for the school district, and Reilly, President of the LTUSD Board, both commented on how this is a great example of public, private and non-profit partnership and how for them it continues their lifetime of work on behalf of children in our community.

Maloff wore a pink facemask and used a pink shovel. Community supporter Christina Contreras and club member Natalia Hanson both sewed masks for Maloff in honor of the occasion and board member Kathi Jensen donated the shovel.

Maloff was presented with a bunch of pink roses by Matthew Borchers, nephew of Club Director Ashley Hall.

Haen Constructors are delighted to be a part of the project, especially given Haen’s long involvement with the Optimist club, who support local nonprofits and especially those working with children. Robert Haen won over the selection committee back in 2019 when he said it would be an honor and a privilege to work on one of ‘The Angel’s buildings.

Now that the club has broken ground, the next step is to continue fundraising so that the project can be completed. The total cost of the building is approximately $6.7 million and the club is conducting a capital campaign to help raise the remainder. The club hopes to complete work in 2021.

For more information call Wood at 530-542-0838 or email jwood@bgclt.org.