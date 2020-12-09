’Angel of Tahoe’ spreads Christmas joy to area kids

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Due to the generosity of the “Angel of Tahoe,” Lisa Maloff, 100 children in Lake Tahoe will receive presents this Christmas.

Tahoe Youth & Family Services said Maloff made a sizable donation with the request to help make the holiday season special for local children in particular during these challenging times.

Lisa Maloff purchased presents for over 100 children in Lake Tahoe.



Tahoe Youth & Family Services were provided children’s names by the Boys & Girls Club, the Tahoe Family Resource Center and Live Violence Free.

Tahoe Youth & Family Services hopes the presents purchased will put a smile on each child’s face many these difficult times for the community.

Maloff has helped Tahoe children celebrate Christmas for four years in a row.