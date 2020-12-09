’Angel of Tahoe’ spreads Christmas joy to area kids
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Due to the generosity of the “Angel of Tahoe,” Lisa Maloff, 100 children in Lake Tahoe will receive presents this Christmas.
Tahoe Youth & Family Services said Maloff made a sizable donation with the request to help make the holiday season special for local children in particular during these challenging times.
Tahoe Youth & Family Services were provided children’s names by the Boys & Girls Club, the Tahoe Family Resource Center and Live Violence Free.
Tahoe Youth & Family Services hopes the presents purchased will put a smile on each child’s face many these difficult times for the community.
Maloff has helped Tahoe children celebrate Christmas for four years in a row.
