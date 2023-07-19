Angel of Tahoe to be honored posthumously for contributions to Lake Tahoe Community College

Lake Tahoe Community College opened the Lisa Maloff University Center Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Lake Tahoe Community College Foundation has announced that Lisa Maloff, the “Angel of Tahoe,” will be honored posthumously on Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at the Lisa Maloff University Center on the Lake Tahoe Community College campus. The event will recognize and remember Maloff’s significant and lasting legacy with tours of the building that bears her name, a presentation, a toast, and more.

The Lisa Maloff University Center at LTCC gives students access to higher education opportunities, allowing them to earn a bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate level degrees at Lake Tahoe.

“I am forever grateful for Lisa’s generosity and support to our community,” stated Kimberly Burton, a recent LTCC graduate. “Leaving Tahoe to get my degree was not an option for me, and her incredible donation made the Lisa Maloff University Center possible at LTCC. It allowed me to earn my bachelor’s degree, which led to an amazing career. I am indebted to her and so thankful for the life I now have due to her kindness and caring heart.”

The LMUC’s cutting-edge technology, modern design, and sustainable construction make it a true groundbreaker at Lake Tahoe. Designed as a hub for higher education access, the LMUC boasts the most current multimedia and communicational technology equipment for faculty and students to engage in effective learning. It also serves as the region’s high-tech hub for meetings and events, as the same technology designed for higher education provides the high-quality audio visual and flexibility ideal for corporate retreats, hybrid meetings, and special events.

Thanks to LTCC’s partnership with leading institutions, including University of Massachusetts Global and Washington State University, students can now earn a competitively priced degree on LTCC’s South Shore campus. To learn more about the LMUC and advanced degree programs, visit https://www.ltcc.edu/academics/bachelordegrees.php . To learn more about the LMUC’s technology and meeting opportunities, visit https://ltccmeetings.com .