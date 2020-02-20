Ani DiFranco to perform at Harrah’s this Friday

Ani DiFranco will play this weekend at Harrah's.

If you go ... What: Ani DiFranco with special guest Jesca Hoop When: 7:30 p.m., Friday Feb. 21 Where: Harrah's Lake Tahoe (50 US Hwy 50, Stateline)

Singer, songwriter and social advocate Ani DeFranco heads to Lake Tahoe for a one night performance.

At 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, DiFranco will be at the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

DiFranco’s music is a modern mixture of soul, jazz and folk and her lyrics are loaded with political statements and full of soul.

Her latest album release, “Binary,” served as a precursor to the upcoming political conflicts.

While the album was released before the 2016 election, she tackles topics that become highlighted and controversial in society.

While sounding like a mixture of Norah Jones and Sheyrl Crow, DiFranco has her unique spin on the genre.

Her latest album includes her steady bassist Todd Sickafoose and drummer Terence Higgins along with prominent musicians like Tchad Blake from The Black Keys and Pearl Jam.

Violinist Jenny Scheinman, keyboardist Ivan Neville and several more also accompany her on the new album.

DiFranco has her own collective, avant-garde label called Righteous Babe Label which includes several music artists.

Along with DiFranco, Jessica “Jesca” Ada Hoop will be playing alongside. Hoop’s music is diverse, originating from western folk music. Hoop has released five albums.

Tickets are $41 and available at Ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit http://www.anidifranco.com.