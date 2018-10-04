Annual Craft Beer & Food Truck Festival returns to Homewood Mountain Resort

Who doesn't love delicious food prepared and served out of a truck? Who doesn't love craft beer? Who the hell wouldn't want to go this? What are you doing? Stop reading this. GO. GO. GO.

Sorry, but we can't help but be excited about an event that so perfectly marries contemporary culinary and cultural trends. However, this event isn't new â€” this is actually the third year Homewood Mountain Resort is hosting the festival (why didn't you go to this last year … or the year before that?).

"This year's event has grown with the addition of even more vendors, craft brewers and (of course) food trucks to the roster," states the event description.

That roster this year includes Alibi Ale Works, Sudwerk Brewing, Lake Tahoe AleWorX, Outbreak Brewing Company (based in Placerville), Maui Brewing, Tahoe Fusion, Full Moon Crepes, Mogrog Rotisserie and more.

Reno-based band The Sextones will be providing the live entertainment Saturday.

General admission to the event is free, with food and drinks available for purchase. Admission to the beer garden is $20 for non-passholders and $15 for Homewood season passholders. The cost for additional tickets depends on how many you buy: $4 for one ticket; $10 for three tickets; or $15 for five tickets.

Organizers also will be giving away a Homewood Snowcat Adventures tour. Visit the website for information.

Homewood Mountain Resort is located at 5145 West Lake Blvd.