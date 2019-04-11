Annual Passport El Dorado County wine event wraps up this weekend

Wine connoisseurs have a second opportunity to sample a plethora of local California Wines this weekend.

The second weekend of the 2019 Passport event will take place in El Dorado County wine country, located just off the hill about an hour away from Tahoe, Saturday and Sunday.

The annual tasting event provides a relaxed opportunity for wine drinkers of varying passion levels to sample some of the best wines El Dorado County — which the event website describes as one of the most diverse wine regions in the state — has to offer.

Passport offers a few ticket options to fit your needs and desires, including a single day option on Sunday.

However, if you're looking to soak up the whole weekend, then options range from the $70 general admission ticket — which includes a commemorative wine glass and access to limited bottlings, reserve wines and food pairings at the over 20 participating wineries — to the $100 gold VIP weekend pass.

According to the website, the gold VIP grants you access to Passport's "exclusive VIP Trail, a brand new feature for this year's event. Our Gold VIP Passport is the perfect choice for passionate wine adventurers to experience El Dorado County wines like never before!"

Sounds swanky.

Over 20 El Dorado County wineries are participating in this year's Passport event.

Visit eldoradowines.org/passport/ for information about the event and El Dorado wines in general.