Annual Passport event returns to highlight El Dorado County wines

When it comes to California wines Napa and Sonoma (rightfully) command a great deal of the attention. However, just an hour off the hill from Lake Tahoe you'll find an array of wineries producing fantastic wines.

And over the course of the next two weekends, you'll have the perfect opportunity to get your fill.

The 2019 Passport event in El Dorado County wine region returns April 6-7 and April 13-14. The annual tasting event provides the perfect opportunity to sample some of the best wines El Dorado — which the event website describes as "one of the most diverse wine designations in California" — has to offer.

"Over 20 wineries tucked into high elevation vineyards, along the famed Apple Hill region, and in rustic historic towns, greet passport holders with the region's unique brand of hospitality," states the website. "Winemakers and winery owners bring out limited bottlings, obscure varietals, music, food affinities and surprises during two dynamic weekends."

Passport offers quite a few ticket options to fit your needs and desires.

They range from the $70 general admission ticket — which includes a commemorative wine glass and access to limited bottlings, reserve wines and food pairings at the over 20 participating wineries — to the $100 gold VIP weekend pass.

According to the website, the gold VIP lands you access to Passport's "exclusive VIP Trail, a brand new feature for this year's event. Our Gold VIP Passport is the perfect choice for passionate wine adventurers to experience El Dorado County wines like never before!"

We're not sure what that means, but it sounds "exclusive."

Visit eldoradowines.org/passport/ for more information about the event, including a list of participating wineries.