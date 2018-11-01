Annual Passport to Dining food, beer and wine tasting returns to Lake Tahoe

By now, we sound like a broken record. But it's damn near impossible to refrain from repeating these words when they are the truth: good food and good booze are the recipe for a great event.

And one of the best such events of the year returns to Crystal Bay this week. The 14th annual Passport to Dining gets underway at the Tahoe Biltmore on Thursday, Nov. 8.

With a total of 30 restaurants, caterers, breweries and wineries, this is one you won't want to miss — if you make it out for one social activity this week, make it this one.

A ticket, which is a steal at $40 if purchased in advance (cost goes up to $50 on the day of), gets you unlimited (but be responsible) tastings, both food and drink. Yes, you read that right, unlimited. While we certainly wouldn't recommend lining your pockets with aluminium foil … we wouldn't criticize you for doing so.

In addition to the food and drink, the event features a raffle and silent auction, which includes Northern California getaway packages and other items.

Added perk: Your gluttony is for a good cause. Passport to Dining is organized by the North Tahoe Business Association, with a portion of the net proceeds going to Project MANA.

Project MANA is a local nonprofit whose mission is to reduce the incidence of hunger and its detrimental effects upon individuals, families, the community and the region, according to NTBA.

We recommend buying tickets in advance, which you can do at northtahoebusiness.org. This is a popular event and day-of tickets will go first come (day-of tickets are only available at the venue starting at 6 p.m.).

You must be at least 21 years old to attend this event — have your ID ready.

Passport to Dining runs from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 8.