Annual Tahoe Backcountry Safety Awareness Week starts today

Claire Hewitt-Dwyer on Mt. Tallac.

Anthony Cupaiuolo/First Tracks Production

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – From expert panel sessions about backcountry safety to on-the-snow events hosted by some of Lake Tahoe’s finest backcountry guides, the fifth annual Tahoe Backcountry Safety Awareness Week is chock full of events curated by Take Care Tahoe. From December 9-15, 2024, both novice and experienced backcountry users will have opportunities to learn how to safely recreate in the backcountry this winter.

According to Snowsports Industries America (SIA), the pandemic boosted participation in backcountry/Alpine Touring by 57% during the 2020-21 winter season. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center also reported that a total of 37 avalanche related fatalities occurred in the U.S. that season. The rise in deaths was attributed to both inexperience and challenging snowpack conditions. In the years since, participation in backcountry/Alpine touring has continued to increase. Safety messaging continues to be paramount.

Launched in 2020, Tahoe Backcountry Safety Awareness Week was created to educate the increasing number of people exploring the Tahoe backcountry about essential safety, preparedness, and etiquette. The event brings together experts and partners from the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond to offer a variety of experiences like panel discussions, film screenings, and hands-on opportunities to test safety equipment and learn new skills.

“Tahoe Backcountry Safety Awareness Week has seen remarkable growth and engagement over the last few years,” said Anthony Cupaiuolo, executive director of the Tahoe Backcountry Alliance. “We’re looking forward to bringing both new and experienced backcountry travelers together to discuss access issues, safety and promote respectful practices at trailheads and on the skin track.”

The 2024 Tahoe Backcountry Safety Awareness Week schedule includes:

20th Annual Backcountry Film Festival – Monday, December 9

Tahoe Backcountry Alliance’s annual Backcountry Film Festival will kick off Backcountry Safety Awareness Week. Enjoy a night of films that celebrate the power and spirit of humans in winter. This year’s lineup will feature adventure, travel, ski culture, ice, pain, suffering, laughter, and deep powder. Funds raised at each screening support local SnowSchool sites, human-powered recreation and conservation efforts, and avalanche/safety programs. Get tickets here .

Backcountry Safety Awareness Youth Event – Wednesday, December 10

Lake Tahoe Snowmobilers, in partnership with Sierra Avalanche Center, Richard Bothwell of SlabLab, and Truckee Brewing Company (Pioneer Trail Location), will host a Backcountry Safety Awareness Youth Event. Open to all user groups, this event will provide safety education through fun activities, including a beacon park scavenger hunt for youth to learn about winter backcountry safety in and out of bounds. Parents can enjoy $6 pints inside while the children learn and practice their skills outside.

Richard Bothwell, author of Light Tours in Tahoe, and co-founder of SlabLab, will be sharing routes from his book to explore in the Tahoe area. His book lists 63 routes all around Lake Tahoe for skiing and snowboarding that generally avoid avalanche terrain. Additionally, Richard will be sharing tips for finding more and better partners, and ways to improve team communication, which is the focus at SlabLab.

“When Everything Goes Wrong”: Managing Cold Injuries and CPR Avalanche Rescue – Wednesday, December 11

Jessica DeMartin-Miller, CEN, RN desert mountain medicine instructor of International Alpine Guides (IAG) will host a one hour talk reviewing fundamentals of treating cold patients and cold injuries (frostbite), and updates to CPR curriculum in treating avalanche patients. This is not a CPR class, but a review for those who have CPR or a Wilderness Medicine Course or are interested in taking one in the future. Everyone who attends will receive a discount code for future wilderness medicine courses with IAG. Located at the IAG office in Truckee, CA.

Register by emailing: info@internationalalpineguides.com .

Backcountry User Panel the “Gear We Bring” at Rocky Mountain Underground Truckee – Thursday, December 12

Hosted in person at RMU in Truckee, this panel discussion will highlight the gear experts bring into the backcountry. Panelists will include backcountry guide Jen Callahan, Anthony Cupaiuolo from Tahoe Backcountry Alliance, and Todd Wold with Lake Tahoe Snowmobilers and will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This event is free of charge and happy hour deals will be offered to all attendees.

“Know Before You Go” On the Snow Clinic – Friday, December 13

During this on-the-snow clinic, IAG avalanche instructor, ski guide, and Tahoe local Demetri Zouboukos will discuss what to know before you head out the winter backcountry in avalanche terrain and things to think about in the Tahoe-Truckee area. Participants will meet at the Donner Summit parking lot and are encouraged to bring their own gear for an assessment of what’s needed for a safe backcountry tour. This event will feature a short tour on skis, spit boards, or snowshoes, and will give participants the opportunity to practice staying warm in their gear!

Register by emailing: info@internationalalpineguides.com

Backcountry Safety with Valhalla Mountain Guides – Saturday, December 14

Connor Chilcott, founder of Valhalla Mountain Guides and an IFMGA certified mountain guide, will host a free, on-snow clinic on how to respond to an emergency while traveling in the backcountry during the winter. This clinic will cover what gear to bring, how to build a snow shelter, Emergency Response Protocol, and companion rescue practice. The event is limited to 12 people. Register here .

Meet the Experts at Sierra-at-Tahoe – Saturday, December 15

To close out the week, Sierra-at-Tahoe will host a fun and informative day focused on backcountry safety at the Plaza. Meet local experts, learn valuable safety tips, and see the gear they bring with them in the backcountry. There will be a variety of booths, exciting events, and even Sierra’s own avalanche rescue dogs. Open to experienced adventurers or those new to the backcountry, this event will offer the opportunity to gain knowledge, ask questions, and prepare for an outdoor adventure.