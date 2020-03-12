Annual UnGala supports Sierra-at-Tahoe comp teams

If You Go … What: Annual UnGala When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday Where: Montbleu Casino Resort & Spa (55 U.S. Highway 50, Stateline, Nev.) Tickets: $30 adult, $20 under 21, free for 5 and under Info: www.montbleuresort.com or 775-588-3515

Saturday, March 14, 2020, 5:30 – 9:00 pm, You are invited to the 2nd Annual Sierra teams unGala, open to everyone! Please come out and support winter athletes in their drive to their personal best. Tickets Also Available at Sierra From Ryan Z In The Team Room Or Matt W In Snowboard Rentals.

There will also be prize giveaways and guests can bid on other items during a silent raffle.

For more information, visit http://www.montbleuresort.com.