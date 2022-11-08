Another 2 feet of snow expected for Tahoe; Winter storm warning extended

A view of Echo Summit on U.S. Highway 50 Tuesday morning.

Provided/Caltrans

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The main part of the winter storm is expected to hit Tuesday morning at Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno is expecting moderate to heavy snow throughout the day and have extended the winter storm warning from 4 a.m. through 10 a.m. Wednesday due to continued travel impacts.

Widespread chain controls are in effect in the basin Tuesday morning with restrictions in place everywhere except on U.S. Highway 50 from Meyers to Stateline, and on State Route 89 from the “Y” through Emerald Bay. Luther Pass on SR-89 in the other direction is also free of restrictions.

The extended storm warning is calling for another 15 to 30 inches of snow above 7,000 feet and 8 to 18 inches below.

Wind gusts up to 65 mph are expected over higher elevations that could produce whiteout conditions.

The service expects the heaviest snowfall rates Tuesday morning through the late afternoon.

“Travel will be very difficult to impossible,” the warning said. “The hazardous conditions will impact all peak commute times through Wednesday morning. Be prepared for whiteout conditions and sub-zero wind chills along ridgelines and near the mountain passes.”

Be prepared if traveling with an emergency kit containing extra food, water and clothing.

For more information on road conditions, call 511 or visit nvroads.com .

The high temps on Tuesday and Wednesday will hover around freezing and rising to the low 40s Thursday and Friday, Veterans Day, and rising to the mid-to-high 40s through the weekend.

“We’ll be under a much less active pattern from Thursday into the beginning of next week,” the service said. “The current trough will continue to lift and move east on Thursday, allowing a weak, narrow ridge to briefly pass by on Friday. Winds will be calm, skies will be partly sunny, and temperatures will be 10-15 degrees below average which should make for a pleasant, yet chilly Veterans Day. High temperatures starting Thursday will be in the low-mid 40s for western Nevada and near 40 for Sierra valleys through Friday, then edge up a few degrees for the rest of the weekend into early next week.”