Another day of heavy snow; break in storm on the horizon





SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Shoulders are getting sore from shoveling snow, after Lake Tahoe experienced another day of significant snowfall.

Kirkwood Ski Resort, Homewood Mountain Resort, and Northstar California Resort all received more than a foot of snow in the last 24-hours. However, the storm petered out as it moved east, so Diamond Peak only received 3 inches and Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe only saw trace amounts of snow.

Still, most of the roads in and out of Lake Tahoe remained closed yesterday. US Highway 50 closed for a period of time on Monday night for avalanche control. It was able to reopen overnight, but a semi-truck jackknifed near Meyers around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, causing the highway to close in both directions.

Crews are still working to clear downed powerlines and trees on I-80, so the interstate remains closed from Colfax to Nevada State Line with no estimated time of opening.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“Plan on light snow showers with minimal accumulations in the Sierra as a weak wave combines with lingering moisture. Widespread cloud cover should help to mitigate extra cold lows at night for most areas, but it’s going to be quite cold for locations where snow cover is present,” a National Weather Service report stated on Tuesday.

Light snowfall should continue into Wednesday but there will be a possible break in the precipitation on Thursday and Friday. Even though there might not be snow, temperatures are expected to drop.

“For those of you ringing in the new year outdoors, be prepared and bundle up! Brisk northwest to north winds with clearing skies will allow temperatures to plummet into the mid teens-lower 20s by midnight, with forecast wind chills between 5-15 degrees. There will be an ongoing risk of icy patches on paved surfaces from New Year’s Eve into the New Year,” NWS stated.

Another storm is expected to move in on January 3-6, which could bring several more days of heavy snow and dangerous road conditions.