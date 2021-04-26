Another earthquake shakes Lake Tahoe

The location on Monday morning’s quake. Provided / USGS



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Another earthquake centered in Lake Tahoe early Monday morning while most people were sleeping.

While the snow was falling Sunday morning and the wind was howling, the basin was shaken by a 3.8-magnitude quake followed by a couple of aftershocks of lesser power.

Just after midnight on Monday morning, a 3.2-magnitude quake shook the area in the exact same spot, about 5.2 miles west of Dollar Point on the North Shore, which puts the epicenter in the lake.

The depth of the quake was about 2.1 kilometers, or 1.3 miles.

Over 100 people reported feeling the shake while well over 1,500 felt Sunday morning’s temblor.

It was felt as far north as Portola and Grass Valley to the west and as far as Fallon and Walker Lake to the east/southeast.

The Tribune in January reported that tsunami research is ongoing at Lake Tahoe.