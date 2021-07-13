Another record falls in South Lake Tahoe, but end of heat wave in sight

South Lake Tahoe has broken three records and tied two other in the last six days. (Provided by NWS Reno)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe broke yet another heat record on Monday, but the end of the heat wave is in sight.

Another scorcher is expected on Tuesday according to the The National Weather Service in Reno but temperatures are forecast to drop back into the normal range later this week.

The service reported that South Shore reached a high of 92 at 1:48 p.m. breaking the old mark of 89 set in 2012.

The week-long heat wave has broken three records and tied two others over the past six days and missed tying another one by 1 degree.

Since June 17, South Lake Tahoe has broken seven records and tied three others.

Tuesday’s forecast of high temps in the high 80s to low 90s will give way to low to mid 80s on Wednesday and high 70s to low 80s on Thursday into the weekend.

The service said smoke and haze from wildfires may also impact the region.

The Beckwourth Complex north of Lake Tahoe in the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness, northeast of Spicer Reservoir and southwest of Highland Lakes, is at 91,200 acres and is 26% contained.

South of Lake Tahoe in Yosemite National Park, the Henry Fire has grown to 300 acres and is 13% contained.

“Expect somewhat degraded air quality across the region,” the service said. “The degree will depend on your proximity to ongoing wildfires. Locations downwind of the Beckwourth Complex will continue to see the most significant air quality issues for areas east of the Sierra.”