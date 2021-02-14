Another storm headed for Tahoe to cap off holiday weekend

Those visiting Lake Tahoe this weekend may want to head out of town Sunday to avoid a storm rather than wait for Monday morning.

The National Weather Service in Reno on Saturday afternoon issued its third winter weather advisory in less than a week. The advisory is in effect from midnight Sunday through 4 p.m. Monday.

A view of Lake Tahoe from Saturday afternoon shortly after a storm moved out of the region. Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune



The service is forecasting 3-6 inches of snow above 7,000 feet with slushy accumulations at lake level.

Travelers should plan on snow-covered mountain passes during those times, including Echo summit over U.S. Highway 50, Donner Summit on Interstate 80 and Carson Pass on California State Route 88 near Kirkwood.

Winds will gust from 40-45 mph with some gusts reaching 100 mph over exposed ridgetops.

The winds will create hazardous boating conditions on the lake with waves up to 3 feet possible.

Officials want that even light snowfall can create major travel delays, especially during periods of high volume. Leave extra time to reach intended destinations and extra space on the roads between vehicles.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.