Another storm headed to Tahoe that could drop 2 more feet of snow
It’s small in comparison to the three-day storm that just blanketed Lake Tahoe in a thick layer of snow, but another is on the way that could drop up to 2 feet on the mountains.
The National Weather Service in Reno early Saturday morning issued a Winter Storm Watch that goes into effect Monday afternoon and last through late Tuesday night.
The service said 4 to 8 inches are possible for the Tahoe Basin with 10 to 18 inches above 7,000 feet and up to 2 feet along the Sierra crest.
Strong winds up to 70 mph are expected for the high country.
The storm will again make travel difficult in the mountains, especially over mountain passes, and could affect the Tuesday morning commute.
It’s important to have an emergency kit for your home and car that includes tire chains, extra food, warm clothing and water.
Officials say once the storm hits, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time.
Lake Tahoe again will be choppy with rough waters. Officials say waves could reach up to 4 feet causing hazardous conditions.
